CPR Cell Phone Repair: Cell Phone Repair Franchise Welcomes New Store CPR Rockville

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Rockville, MD. The network congratulates new owner Arthur Edmunds.

"The CPR network is excited to add this new location to our growing presence in Maryland. We want to congratulate Arthur on this new venture. He has a diverse background in technology, sales, administration, and education. We're excited to see CPR Rockville thrive under his ownership," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Rockville is located near Washington D.C. and makes up one of the largest communities in the state of Maryland. The city is a part of the Interstate 270 Technology Corridor, an area that is home to a variety of software and biotechnology companies as well as federal government institutions. The city has several upscale shopping centers, including King Farm Village Center, which CPR Rockville calls home. The 118,326 square foot shopping center houses a mixture of restaurants, retail, and services.

"I couldn't be happier to start this journey with the CPR network," said store owner, Arthur.

"I've called this area home for 15 years, and I'm thrilled to be able to provide our community with exceptional device repair services."

Although he's originally from South Carolina, Arthur now lives with his wife and daughter in Montgomery County, just southeast of his new store. In his free time, he volunteers with a variety of local organizations including the Smithsonian Institution and the Upcounty Citizen Advisory Board.

CPR Rockville offers affordable and reliable repair services for cell phones, tablets, laptops, consoles, drones, and more. From cracked screens and broken buttons to more complicated repairs, including water damage and signal connectivity, Arthur and his team deliver professional services when their customers need them. To get started on a repair with CPR Rockville, contact the store at the details listed below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Rockville is located at:

800 Pleasant Dr

Unit 110

Rockville, MD 20850

Please contact the store at 301-417-4146 or via email: repairs@cpr-rockville.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/rockville-md/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 List. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech business franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

