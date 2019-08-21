Zhuding International Limited To Appoint Investor Relations Firm (OTCMKTS:ZHUD)

FUZHOU, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Zhuding International Limited (OTC PINK:ZHUD) have shortlisted 3 investor relations consulting firm to strengthen the dialogue and deepen the relationship of trust with all of its financial stakeholders.

"The investor relations firm will assist us as we increase our communication with the financial markets and potential investors," said Chairman and CEO Mulin Xiang. "Zhuding International Limited provides investors exposure to the rapidly expanding green construction materials market. Our increasing revenues and strong sales margins represent a compelling investment opportunity and we look forward to illustrating the underlying value in the company to the financial market."

Zhuding International places high priority on communication with shareholders and aware of the obligations it has, to keep the market fully informed of the information which is not generally available and which may have a material effect on the price or value on the company's securities.

About Zhuding International Limited

Zhuding International Limited operates as a building materials manufacturer. The Company uses its own patented technology to create lightweight composite wall panels suitable for use in commercial and residential construction from recycled materials derived from mining, industrial, agricultural, and domestic waste.

