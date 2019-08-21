Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Director Appointment

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 05/10/2019

(The "Company")

21 AUGUST 2019

Director Appointment

Appointment of Mr. Huw Evans as Non-Executive Director

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited ("TPOIL" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Huw Evans as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from today.

Mr. Evans qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG (then Peat Marwick Mitchell) in 1983. He subsequently worked for three years in the Corporate Finance Department of Schroders before joining Phoenix Securities Limited in 1986. Mr. Evans advised a wide range of companies over the next twelve years in the financial services and other sectors on mergers and acquisitions and more general corporate strategy. He has been a Guernsey resident since 2005 and has acted as a professional non-executive Director of a number of Guernsey-based companies and funds. Mr. Evans holds an MA in Biochemistry from Cambridge University.

Mr. Evans is currently a non-executive Director of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited and VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited, both of which are listed on the London Stock Exchange.

There are no further details required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in connection with the appointments.

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

The Company Secretary

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001