Popular CBD Brands: CBD Oil: What is the Best CBD Oil for Anxiety and Stress?

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / TopCBDOils.net - Is comprised of a team of CBD industry experts from all walks of life working together to bring transparency and trustworthy recommendations to the CBD marketplace through consumer advocacy. Recently they have updated and released the top 5 CBD tincture brands which run batch level 3rd party lab testing for CBD and published the results. Their independent research, testing and analysis resulted in bioMD plus CBD taking the 'TOP CBD OIL' position with an overall rating of 9.9 out of 10.

Their research took 230 CBD oil products into consideration, 277 hours of testing and research completed by a team of 14 industry leading experts. Over the course of the 90-day research/analysis phase each CBD product line was judged on 4 key factors: Effectiveness, Quality, Transparency, Customer Service.

Top 5 CBD Brands: https://topcbdoils.net/best-cbd-oil/

Within the last 6 years, CBD has made headlines over the World as a potential treatment for anxiety disorders, which range from mild to severe. Studies suggest that CBD counteracts a lot of THC's adverse effects. Animal studies and human studies suggest that CBD hemp oil contains strong anti-inflammatory properties. CBD oil is safe, non-toxic and may be beneficial in dealing with numerous anxiety-related ailments, including:

Panic Disorder

Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Social Phobia

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Even the National Institute on Drug Abuse -- no fan of Cannabis -- stated that CBD has been demonstrated to decrease stress and alleviate depression. Study subjects were reported to have lower behavioral indications of anxiety. The physiological symptoms of anxiety, like increased heartbeat, were also improved.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Pearson

Chief Editor, TopCBDOils.net

info@TopCBDOils.net

(770) 239-7752

SOURCES:

https://TopCBDOils.net

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/30624194

https://www.reddit.com/r/CBDOilReviews/

SOURCE: Popular CBD Brands

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556910/CBD-Oil-What-is-the-Best-CBD-Oil-for-Anxiety-and-Stress