The 30th International Symposium on Human Identification (ISHI), the world's largest annual meeting focusing entirely on DNA forensics, will draw nearly 1000 law enforcement professionals and scientists to Palm Springs, CA next month to collaborate on the newest forensic technologies and industry trends. Workshops and presentations will cover current issues in forensic DNA analysis including legislative updates, rapid DNA technology, prosecution of cold case sex crimes, genetic genealogy and more. Paul Holes, a detective who helped track down the infamous Golden State Killer, will give the keynote address about how investigative genealogy techniques led to an arrest in the case that had remained unsolved for more than 20 years.

ISHI 30 runs September 23-26. Attendees will include industry experts from the FBI (including the CODIS Unit), the Department of Justice, top research universities, public and private forensic labs, expert DNA witnesses, and various state forensic science bureaus, police departments and state attorneys' offices. During the three-day general session, leaders in the field will present on the latest developments in forensic DNA research, process and technique. Topics will include:

Large Scale DNA Identification of Missing Persons

Human Trafficking A Complex Challenge for Forensic Science

The 2018 Camp Fire: Integration of Rapid DNA into Disaster Victim Identification

CODIS Evolution-Revisiting Cold Cases

What Does the Future Hold for Forensics?

ISHI30 also features optional small group workshops, including:

The Revised FBI Quality Assurance Standards for Forensic DNA Testing and Databasing Laboratories What's Changed?

Keys to Evaluating Published Data and Summarizing Your Validation Studies

Probabilistic Genotyping Expert Testimony; Communication, Challenges, and Examples

Family Ties: Using Genetic Genealogy to Solve Violent Crime

Interpreting and Reporting Contaminated DNA Profiles

A complete list of workshops, speaker biographies, the latest ISHI Report and continuing program updates are available at the symposium website: www.ishinews.com

Marking its 30th anniversary this year, ISHI was created by and continues to be offered through Promega Corporation, a leader in providing innovative solutions and technical support to the life sciences industry, including products for DNA-based human identification. The symposium for forensic experts and suppliers has been witness to emerging technologies, changing policies and significant advances in forensic DNA. Learn more about the history and future of ISHI as Promega founder and CEO Bill Linton reflects on three decades of forensic science.

