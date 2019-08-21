Web Presence: Concrete Flat Work Explained by Phaze Concrete

CEDAR CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / New construction projects can be built with a variety of techniques and styles explained by Phaze Concrete.

Concrete flatwork is a very popular paving option used for driveways, walkways, patios, steps, and flooring. It is a more cost-effective option compared to stone or brick masonry and can be just as aesthetically pleasing with today's modern advancements. Although it has been used for some time now, concrete flatwork still requires meticulous technique and skill, something best left to the professionals.

Phaze Concrete Inc., a leader in the construction industry, shares various concrete flatwork options and the problems you should be on the lookout for.

Concrete flatwork has two main components: the structural integrity and the overall design. Phaze Concrete specializes in quality flatwork and believes that premium quality is the result of precise mixing of aggregates, fast delivery for proper curing, and experienced application techniques for a long-lasting finish. Different methods will produce various kinds of finishes. Phaze Concrete recommends using smooth finishes indoors and brush-textured concrete for outdoor flatwork.

Each business Phaze Concrete works with has specific needs and a unique vision. Depending on its purpose, concrete flatwork can create a warm, inviting look or be made for large-scale projects like warehouses. Many people don't realize that concrete can even be made to look like many other materials. Through the use of concrete stains or dyes, a contractor like Phaze Concrete can make flatwork look like a variety of different materials, including stone or hardwood. Decorative options are the perfect investment for high-traffic areas that would typically not withstand the wear and tear of constant use.

While concrete is extremely durable, Phaze Concrete warns people to be on the lookout for problems that can arise from less experienced companies.

1. If concrete flatwork is not sealed correctly, it can become dirty or stained. A professional power washer can usually fix this issue; however, in some instances, the stain may not entirely be removed.

2. Phaze Concrete notes that cracked or chipped concrete can actually be a severe warning sign. Fissure openings in the surface or small broken pieces can help you catch problems in the foundation at an early stage. Contact a professional immediately.

3. Concrete can become damaged when soil shifts around over time. Settling can be a costly issue to repair, and in some cases, is irreparable. While concrete is made to be durable, it is not intended to be flexible. Small shifts are okay, but Phaze Concrete always recommends contacting a professional to assess the damage.

