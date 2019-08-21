The picture that Walmart is painting of Tesla/SolarCity installation and O&M practices in its U.S. lawsuit is not a pretty one.From pv magazine USA Yesterday afternoon, Walmart filed suit in the United States against Tesla over fires which it alleges originated at PV installations designed, installed, owned and maintained by Tesla/SolarCity at its stores in three states. Walmart counts seven fires in total, but only four that are under contract with Tesla and not SolarCity before the acquisition. These four started from March through November 2018, and include an array that was supposed to be ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...