Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 21.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 Ticker-Symbol: IJY 
Frankfurt
21.08.19
17:20 Uhr
25,650 Euro
-0,150
-0,58 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERVEST OFFICES & WAREHOUSES SA 5-Tage-Chart
21.08.2019 | 17:53
(51 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: Intervest Offices & Warehouses: Publication relating to a transparency notification

As at 20 August 2019 Intervest Offices & Warehouses received a transparency notification dated 20 August 2019 from Société Fédérale de Participations et d'Investissement (SFPI/FPIM) SA. From this appears that it holds via Belfius Group 9,90% of the voting rights in Intervest following (the acquisition or) the transfer of securities conferring voting rights or voting rights, and that therefore the notification threshold of 10% crossed downwards.

Full press release:

Attachment

  • Transparency notification (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca00c840-1746-4e7b-a34f-84830c5b6f55)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)