Better Collective A/S: Amendments to terms of previously issued warrants in Better Collective

Regulatory release 24





The board of directors has on a meeting held on 21 August 2019 resolved to amend the terms and conditions of the warrants issued by Better Collective on 25 August 2017 and 11 April 2018 pursuant to an authorisation granted by the extraordinary general meeting held on 24 June 2019.

The amendments to the warrant terms have been resolved to simplify the handling of warrants and to allow for a practical exercise procedure for a company admitted to trading on a regulated market.

The amendments imply:

that each warrant that today entitles the holder to subscribe for 54 shares is replaced with 54 warrants which each entitles the holder to subscribe for one share with a nominal value of EUR 0.01 in the company. Furthermore, the exercise price per share is changed from DKK 700 to DKK 12.96 (rounded) as mirrored in the company's articles of association;

that the exercise periods that today open in 4-week periods on the anniversary of the date of the key employee's accession to the individual warrant agreement is amended to reflect that the key employee may exercise his/hers warrants in the first 15 days of BC's open trading windows until the fifth anniversary of the key employee's accession to the individual warrant agreement;

that the shares will be delivered to the participant as soon as possible after the expiry of the exercise window in which exercise has occurred.

As a consequence of the amendments, article 5.1 and 6.3 of schedule 2 to the company's articles of association have been updated.



This information is information which Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to section 33 the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 17:45 p.m. CET on August 21, 2019.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

