Web Presence: Dr. Scott Zack further explores Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Michigan-based chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack offers a detailed look at new bill seeking to provide full Medicare coverage for services provided by America's 70,000 chiropractors.

Seeking an amendment to the title of the Social Security Act to provide Medicare coverage for physician services furnished by doctors of chiropractic within the scope of their licenses, the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019 continues to represent a significant move forward for chiropractic care in the United States. Having previously outlined the new bill set to revolutionize Medicare coverage, Detroit metropolitan area chiropractor Dr. Scott Zack further explores the so-called modernization act.

"The newly introduced congressional bill, it's hoped, will revolutionize Medicare coverage of chiropractic services across the United States," suggests Dr. Zack, an established chiropractor and primary care provider based in the Oakland County charter township of West Bloomfield, situated within the Detroit metropolitan area of Michigan.

"The latest development," he continues, "has seen the act referred to the Committee on Ways and Means, in addition to the Committee on Energy and Commerce, for a yet-to-be-determined period."

This is because, he says, consideration of such provisions, in each case, falls within the jurisdiction of the individual committee concerned. "The bill seeks to amend title XVIII of the Social Security Act to provide Medicare coverage for all physicians' services furnished by doctors of chiropractic within the scope of their license, and for other purposes," adds Dr. Zack.

In 1972, coverage was established under the Medicare program for beneficiaries to receive chiropractic care. "Unfortunately," says Dr. Scott Zack, "the now-antiquated statute restricts beneficiaries to just one service, meaning that Medicare chiropractic coverage has failed to keep up with private-sector coverage and other federal health delivery systems."

Now, however, due to positive evidence-based outcomes and the proven cost-effectiveness of chiropractic care, Medicare coverage should, says the Michigan-based chiropractor, be brought more in line with that provided via the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and the Federal Employee Health Benefits Program, as well as through private health insurance coverage.

"The purpose of the modernization act is to expand recognition and coverage of chiropractic care under the Medicare program," further explains Dr. Scott Zack, "in connection with the performance of any authorized function or action."

Currently, only the provision of 'manual manipulation of the spine to correct a subluxation' is covered by Medicare, according to Dr. Scott Zack. "No other physician-level Medicare providers have ever been restricted in this way," he adds, wrapping up, "so it's vital that the Chiropractic Medicare Coverage Modernization Act of 2019 be passed in order to address the antiquated statute currently in place on behalf of qualified chiropractors across the United States."

