Web Presence: Perks Group Partners with Bloomberg to Offer Employees Nationwide Discounts

RONKONKOMA, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / The Perks Group affinity program connects millions of national members with discounts and savings online and at physical locations across the country. By partnering with Bloomberg, Perks Group offers exclusive deals and discounts from major name brands locally and while traveling throughout the United States.

Perks Group has roots that extend all the way back to 1988 when they first offered national savings as an employer-sponsored savings program to companies that had more than 1,000 employees. Today, they are an industry leader and one of the nation's largest affinity programs. One of the biggest contributors to the program's success is its ever-evolving team who keeps up with changing demands by consistently upgrading deals and providing new ways to save through the PerksConnect app.

Perks Group members can save money on movie tickets, vacation deals, dining opportunities, gym memberships and more all through a sophisticated, user-friendly mobile application. The Perks network extends to many major brands and retailers throughout the country, saving members countless dollars each year on things like gas, traveling fees, groceries, fine dining, shopping, local attractions and more.

The affinity program is able to provide its members such a range of discounts by partnering with local merchants, national retailers, manufacturers, and distributors, and by promoting their individual deals within their program. With millions of active members within the Perks Group program, businesses and individuals alike have plenty of incentive to keep up their membership.

In the past, Perks has partnered with universities like SUNY and The University of North Carolina as well as organizations like the Suffolk County Court Employees Association to provide discounts to employees. Recently, Perks Group partnered with Bloomberg and their employees to expand their affinity network even further.

Bloomberg L.P. is a privately held financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in Manhattan, New York that has earned an international reputation for excellence. Through the new partnership between Bloomberg and Perks, employees can now create free accounts to begin enjoying nationwide savings and deals.

With Perks, Bloomberg employees can easily find offers & discounts nearby at businesses they shop every day. In addition, if employees wish to save money while traveling, they can access deals on the go through their PerksConnect smartphone app (or by logging into their hub on the internet). Besides saving money on everyday items and luxury products alike, Bloomberg employees have the option of purchasing discounted gift cards from top brands and retailers like Amazon, Nike, and CVS.

All members need to save is access to the internet and their PerksConnect login information. From there, they can search by either entering a city name or zip code to find a list of available deals near and far. Once they've selected their deals, they can follow several methods of obtaining a coupon or code including clicking on links, printing out vouchers, or dialing an 800 number.

Perks Group makes it easy for Bloomberg employees to save, and the industry-leading affinity program and its offerings continue expanding for members every day.

