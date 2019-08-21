Regulatory News:

Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 12 August to 20 August 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 August 2019.

Name of the Issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number of

shares) Weighted average price

per day Market

(MIC Code)

Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-12 FR0000130213 30211 19,2470 XPAR Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-13 FR0000130213 39560 19,0026 XPAR Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-14 FR0000130213 50000 18,8780 XPAR Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-15 FR0000130213 50000 18,7843 XPAR Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-16 FR0000130213 48841 19,2115 XPAR Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-19 FR0000130213 23411 19,5393 XPAR Lagardère SCA 969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45 2019-08-20 FR0000130213 50000 19,4444 XPAR TOTAL 292023 19,1228

Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.

LAGARDÈRE SCA

French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)

320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

