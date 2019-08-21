Regulatory News:
Pursuant to applicable regulation, Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB) declares hereafter the transactions in its own shares executed from 12 August to 20 August 2019 within the scope of the mandate entered into with an investment services provider, as announced on 1 August 2019.
|Name of the Issuer
|Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|Trading Day
|ISIN
|Aggregated volume
per day (number of
shares)
|Weighted average price
per day
|Market
(MIC Code)
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-12
|FR0000130213
30211
19,2470
|XPAR
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-13
|FR0000130213
39560
19,0026
|XPAR
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-14
|FR0000130213
50000
18,8780
|XPAR
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-15
|FR0000130213
50000
18,7843
|XPAR
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-16
|FR0000130213
48841
19,2115
|XPAR
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-19
|FR0000130213
23411
19,5393
|XPAR
|Lagardère SCA
|969500VX2NV2AQQ65G45
|2019-08-20
|FR0000130213
50000
19,4444
|XPAR
|TOTAL
292023
19,1228
Detailed information on the transactions, given in an aggregate form per trading day in the above table, are available on the website www.lagardere.com in the section Investor Relations Regulated Information.
LAGARDÈRE SCA
French partnership limited by shares with a capital of 799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75016 Paris (France)
320 366 446 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005607/en/
Contacts:
Lagardère SCA