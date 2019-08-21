Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) (FSE: 5AT) ("AJN") is pleased to announce drilling results of its first drill hole at the Salt Wells lithium project near Fallon, Nevada. A Boron bearing brine was intercepted intermittently between the surface and 280 feet (85 meters). The best dissolved Boron assays were between 120 and 280 feet (37 and 85 meters) with the highest assay being 434 ppm. It is unknown in what form the dissolved Boron is occurring. Additional drilling is needed to determine the extent and grade of the brine. Lithium values in the brine ranged from 1 to 5 ppm. Sediment sample assays were highest near the top of the drill hole with the best results being 660 ppm Boron and 332 ppm Lithium over 20 feet (6 meters).

The hole was drilled vertically 300 feet (91 meters) using a Reverse Circulation drill rig. The holes were sampled on twenty foot intervals and the sediments assayed by ALS Chemex in Reno, Nevada. The water samples were filtered and the dissolved material analyzed by Western Environmental Testing Laboratory, Reno, Nevada.

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist (#11494) is the Qualified Person who has prepared and reviewed this press release in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards.

AJN also issued 400,000 stock options exercisable at 25 cents for five years to consultants and director of AJN.

About AJN Resources Inc.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

