Competitive Business Solutions: CBS Implements Proprietary Visual Management & Control System (VMCS) Analytics Capabilities to Improve Performance, Increase Output and Drive Revenue for Manufacturing Clients

TOTOWA, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Competitive Business Solutions (CBS), a leading consulting firm founded on world-class operating and lean sigma principles, today announced results from its recently implemented Visual Management & Control System (VMCS) process. CBS helps manufacturing clients enact policies, procedures and processes to drive improved actions and align with the organization's strategic direction.

In the case of one high-volume consumer products company, CBS has driven strong increases in production output and labor efficiency since applying the firm's leading-edge VMCS capabilities. One product family reported increased saleable output by 29.6% in 5 months after the implementation of VMCS. Overall equipment effectiveness increased by 10% over this same period of time. CBS is currently implementing a go-forward plan for this client that will see an additional 15% increased throughput in about 3 months to meet customer demand.

The client reported: "CBS helped us implement our VMCS much quicker than our internal experts thought was possible. Our team thought it would take two to three years, and CBS's team, working alongside our leadership, accomplished it in four months."

VMCS allowed the client to drive the discipline around better management control. They are now entering the phase of taking the information and data provided and deploying improvements. They are also starting to prioritize the problem-solving tools and techniques to eliminate the main causes of downtime or interruptions in production.

"Implementing a tiered visual management system gives our client visibility into how to fix issues that can help improve productivity, performance and efficiency," says Ken VanWinkle, VP, Consulting Services. "CBS implements this system quickly and efficiently, allowing our clients to visualize goals to drive faster results."

Using VMCS, clients can apply a structured, systematic approach to business improvement that will reveal the root cause of performance issues and yield sustainable, long-term results.

