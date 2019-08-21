Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm, has announced the completion of their new article on predictive sales analytics. This article discusses the significant benefits of predictive sales analytics for businesses. Predictive sales analytics helps companies across industries to forecast and develop campaign designs that further helps in generating higher-quality leads. Also, by leveraging predictive sales analytics companies can identify new avenues for marketing to derive desired results from sales efforts.

Predictive sales analytics offers useful insights into the changing customer behavior and buying patterns and help the sales team to improve their marketing efforts. Also, it helps sales teams to determine which marketing campaigns will be most successful based on buyers' personas.

Benefits of Predictive Sales Analytics

Streamlined lead scoring

Marketers can use predictive sales analytics to accurately forecast the potential customer's likelihood to convert over time based on their previous activity and buying behavior. Also, with the help of predictive analytics tools, businesses can measure customer's demographic and behavioral data and find out whether the lead truly needs their product or service.

Faster sales cycle

Predictive sales analytics can help companies in delivering the right content based on a lead's behavioral data. This can further help in answering questions, managing objections, and moving the lead through the sales process more efficiently.

Better upselling opportunities

By leveraging predictive sales analytics solutions, marketers and account managers can maximize their existing and potential customer's value. Also, by analyzing sales data businesses can easily understand and analyze the factors impacting the buying decisions of a particular lead.

Read the complete article to learn more about the benefits of leveraging predictive sales analytics solutions.

