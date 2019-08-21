Morphpackers expands its production and service capabilities from Aberdeen, Scotland to The Woodlands, Texas

Morphpackers, a leading provider of revolutionary and highly innovative expandable steel packers for the oil and gas industry, announced the establishment of its U.S. legal entity and office in The Woodlands, Texas. Some of the manufacturing of their products has already been relocated to the Houston area, and plans are underway to move the rest of the manufacturing to the region also.

The expansion positions the company closer to its customers and allows them to provide better technical support and accessibility to their end-users. About expanding in the U.S., recently appointed Morphpackers CEO Alfredo Sanchez said, "Texas continues to be at the center of the oil and gas, and specifically hydraulic fracturing, industries. Our main goal is to assist operators in the North American unconventionals market become more competitive. Moving our operations to Texas puts us in better position to serve our customers."

The state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in and around the Houston area were additional motivation to relocate production of some of their products. Morphpackers develops new downhole technologies for hydraulic refracturing operations. "We provide affordable, effective alternatives to the existing refracturing options that are typically cost-prohibitive and unreliable," says Sanchez. "Being able to manufacture closer to the end destination of our products will improve lead times and logistics to allow Morphpackers to better serve our customers with our guaranteed quality standards."

U.S.-based field trials for new product lines are currently underway, with the company reporting successful results and rapid adoption by customers. Morphpackers currently has offices and research and development operations in Aberdeen, Scotland. Sanchez is in the process of expanding the U.S. personnel team with positions primarily located in Texas and Oklahoma.

ABOUT MORPHPACKERS

