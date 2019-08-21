Guaranteed Removals Fills 80 Backpacks in Back-to School Fundraiser

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / Guaranteed Removals has raised and donated over 80 backpacks to the Compassion Society of Halton for children who otherwise lack access to supplies for the upcoming school year. Each backpack contains a variety of supplies that are necessary for success in school, including: pencils, erasers, pencil crayons, glue sticks, and lined paper.

"It is a great honour for us to be able to give back to our community and ensure that more children have the opportunity to excel in school," says Robert Leuschner, Chief Operations Officer at Guaranteed Removals. "The Back-to-School Fundraiser was well received by everyone at Guaranteed Removals, with all of our departments doing their part to ensure that we reached our goal. We would also like to give a special thanks to our owners as well for providing the backpacks for the initiative."

The fundraiser was just one part of Guaranteed Removals commitment to giving back to the Halton community through charity initiatives. Earlier this year, Guaranteed Removals raised over 1200lbs of food for the Burlington Food Bank. Representatives of Guaranteed Removals delivered the supplies to the Compassion Society of Halton on Friday, August 16.

For more information about Guaranteed Removals, visit: https://www.guaranteedremovals.com/

For more information about the Compassion Society of Halton, visit: https://www.compassionsocietyofhalton.com/

About Guaranteed Removals

Guaranteed Removals is North America's largest and most successful online content removal and image management company, helping more than 10000 people around the world protect and defend their online image. Operating out of their offices in Burlington, Ontario, Guaranteed Removals assists businesses and individuals who have been victimized online, to rebuild and restore their online reputation.

About The Compassion Society Halton

The Compassion Society helps support local families: We give help, Where it's needed, When it's needed. We respond to the needs of the community by providing food, clothing, everyday household articles and referrals to local resources.

CONTACT:

Guaranteed Removals

Robert Leuschner

1-866-689-2261

robertl@guaranteedremovals.com

SOURCE: Guaranteed Removals

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556971/Guaranteed-Removals-Fills-80-Backpacks-in-Back-to-School-Fundraiser