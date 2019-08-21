ARC Document Solutions: Design and Construction Survey Reveals Why More Tech Doesn't Always Mean More Productivity

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2019 / ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)

On-time, on-budget rates not meaningfully improving despite enterprise tech adoption

Easy-to-use tech and the right talent deliver greater returns than project management software

Project management software utilization rates below 50%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC), a leading document solutions provider to design, engineering, and construction professionals, today released an e-book containing insights from its 2019 Design and Construction Technology Survey. The e-book, available on the company website explores responses from more than 300 design and construction companies on why productivity isn't improving in the industry despite the wide availability of technology solutions designed to help.

Key takeaways highlighted in the e-book include:

40% of respondents are using four or more software platforms to manage their workflow

Data silos, redundant data input, and stand-alone spreadsheets are the top killers of project productivity

62% of respondents feel that their project managers do not have time to proactively address issues

More than 40% of respondents claimed that their teams have underutilized the capabilities of their project management software and overpaid for it

"Our customers were generous with their time, willing to go deep, and transparent about the issues they face. As a result, their responses are insightful and actionable," said Kumar Wiratunga, Vice President of Technology Solutions for ARC Document Solutions. "That spirit of cooperation was the primary reason why we developed the e-book. Construction is an inherently collaborative effort, so identifying common challenges, developing solutions, and sharing ideas for productivity improvements benefits everyone in the industry."

Survey Methodology

In January 2019, ARC Document Solutions distributed "The ARC 2019 Design and Construction Technology Survey" to AEC industry professionals in markets all across North America using an online survey. Respondents replied from organizations that ranged in size from $2 million to more than $200 million in sales, and included architects, contractors and trade professionals. The publication offers actionable insights from the respondents and is available for download from the company's website.

About ARC Document Solutions (NYSE: ARC)

ARC Document Solutions distributes Documents and Information to facilitate communication for design, engineering and construction professionals, real estate managers and developers, facilities owners, and a variety of similar disciplines. The Company provides cloud and mobile solutions, professional services, and hardware to help its customers around the world reduce costs and increase efficiency, improve information access and control, and communicate faster, easier, and better. Follow ARC at www.e-arc.com .

CONTACT:

David Stickney

ARC

phone: 925-949-5114

email: david.stickney@e-arc.com

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556970/Design-and-Construction-Survey-Reveals-Why-More-Tech-Doesnt-Always-Mean-More-Productivity