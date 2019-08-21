Kate Hudson visits Selfridges London, the exclusive retailer in Europe that will carry the Happy x Nature label

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW) has partnered with Selfridges Co. to be the only European authorized retailer of Happy x Nature, Kate Hudson's ready-to-wear fashion brand. To celebrate the launch, Kate Hudson visited Selfridges London today to meet with press and see the shop-in-shop for the first time.

Selfridges is the exclusive international retailer of Happy x Nature, leveraging their shipping capabilities across global markets. The launch of the Happy x Nature fall collection marks RTW's first venture into the wholesale business. Previously available only in North America, this opportunity will expand the Happy x Nature footprint to include over 130 countries and regions around the world including Australia, the Middle East and China. This global launch is part of a holistic growth strategy to help drive brand awareness and bring maximum exposure to the brand in new markets.

"I'm so excited that Happy x Nature is now in Selfridges. We work really hard on bringing the best fabrics and styles to our customers and now we're in one of the best shops in the world! Selfridges understands our vision for Happy x Nature and aligns itself with our dedication to creating a better world. I couldn't be happier with this partnership," says Kate Hudson.

Selfridges' commitment to sustainability makes the retailer an ideal partner for Happy x Nature, where 50% of the fall collection is made using recycled materials. "We are delighted to have this opportunity to work closely with Kate to launch Happy x Nature at Selfridges. The brand combines a really considered point of view and a sense of upbeat positivity, which both feel so personal to Kate herself. Happy x Nature's sustainability commitments made the brand stand out for us, as we look to collaborate with creative partners who share our ideals for a sustainable future and as part of our ambition that at least 50% of the products we sell are better for people and planet by 2022," says Sebastian Manes, Executive Buying Director at Selfridges.

The collection is now available at Selfridges London and on Selfridges.com. The assortment will be available on happyxnature.com on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

About RTW Retailwinds, Inc.

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") is a specialty women's omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer with a powerful multi-brand lifestyle platform providing curated fashion solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate 413 retail and outlet locations in 35 states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. The Company's portfolio includes branded merchandise from New York Company, Fashion to Figure, Happy x Nature, Uncommon Sense, and collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson. The Company's branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, www.happyxnature.com, and www.uncommonsense.com, as well at its rental subscriptions businesses www.nyandcompanycloset.com and www.fashiontofigurecloset.com. Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.

About Happy x Nature

Happy x Nature is a ready-to-wear fashion brand created by Kate Hudson, which launched in the U.S. in Spring 2019. The brand aims to produce high-quality, affordable fashion while minimizing its impact on non-renewable resources. With a focus on waste reduction, Happy x Nature creates quality yarns by using recycled materials as much as possible. Inspired by nature and all its beauty, the brand strives to make a difference for this generation and generations to come. Happy x Nature is a subsidiary of RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and is available for purchase at happyxnature.com.

About Selfridges Co.

The business was founded by American entrepreneur Harry Gordon Selfridge in 1909 and is widely regarded as the first and best example of a modern department store. Harry Gordon Selfridge ran the store himself until he retired in 1940. After several ownerships the company was de-merged from the Sears Group in 1998 and floated on the London Stock Exchange. In 2003 the Weston family purchased Selfridges and under their ownership Selfridges has become the epitome of a global destination for fashion, luxury and extraordinary retail experiences. In June 2010 Selfridges was named Best Department Store in the World by IGDS and retained the title for an unprecedented three times consecutively. In May 2016, Selfridges won the inaugural award for the World's Best Sustainability Campaign at the IGDS world summit for its long-term commitment campaign, Buying Better Inspiring Change which it launched earlier that year. At the IGDS World Department Store Forum in Toronto in 2017, Selfridges won the Best Department Store Campaign for its themed campaign EveryBODY dealing with the beauty and strength of the body beyond conventions. The store reclaimed the best department store title again in 2018. Selfridges has four stores; in London, Birmingham and Manchester (Trafford Centre, and Exchange Square) all celebrating exciting experiences and new product destination launches. Selfridges also operates an international website that delivers within the UK and to over 130 countries, trading in eight currencies.

