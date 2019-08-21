Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer, will present as a speaker at the Citi 2019 Global Technology Conference in New York City, New York on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 7:15 a.m. PT/ 10:15 a.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. CET.

A live webcast will be available on Elastic's Investor Relations page at ir.elastic.co. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

Elastic and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Elastic N.V. and its subsidiaries. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

