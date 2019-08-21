Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 21, 2019) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE), industry-leading providers of recreational sports facilities across North America, announced today that it has completed the sale of its three-pad ice facility, called SportOne Parkview Ice House, located in Fort Wayne, Indiana for US$6.0 million (CA$8.0 million). A local investor group has purchased the facility and will continue ice rink operations at this location.

"After serving the Fort Wayne community over the past 9 years, we determined the optimal plan for the Ice House was to continue operations under local ownership," said Joey St-Aubin, CEO of Canlan Ice Sports Corp. "We are happy that the community can continue to enjoy playing at this venue for years to come with local organizations supporting minor hockey, skating programs and other recreation activities."

"We would like to thank our facility staff, user groups, and sponsors for their many years of support in facilitating the growth of ice sports in and around Fort Wayne," added Mr. Gellard, Canlan's Executive Vice-President. "Our working relationships with you will be missed."

About Canlan

Canlan Ice Sports Corp is the North American leader in the development, operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are the largest private sector owner and operator of recreational ice sports facilities with 20 facilities in Canada and the United States with 57 ice surfaces, as well as five indoor soccer fields and 15 sport, volleyball and basketball courts.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

