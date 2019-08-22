London Business Training & Consulting: London Business Training and Consulting Announces a Change of Address

LONDON, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBTC, a leading business and management training and consulting service provider, is delighted to announce that we have recently relocated our office to a new location in London.



The address of the new location is One Lyric Square, Hammersmith, London W6 0NB, UK. All other contact details like phone numbers, email id, etc. remain the same.

Our new office is well-designed with more luxurious amenities. There's a boardroom where staff can have their meetings or presentation of individuals; a cafeteria where learners can relax, have coffee, refreshments, meals, etc.; a seminar hall to conduct small events. Lastly, but most importantly, air-conditioned classrooms with spacious and comfortable sitting arrangements. Our classrooms are constructed of glass walls to obtain natural lighting; making the clients feel like they are in an office rather than a classroom.

Our new office has almost everything a delegate expects to have in an institute. Also, the new office is convenient to travel from Hammersmith station. The new premises will enable us to better serve the requirements of all our clients. We are looking forward to welcome you to the new office in the future.

Check out the video of our recent location - https://tinyurl.com/y5skj557

Furthermore, to notify, partial accreditation which was first secured on 8th February 2018 has got renewed to full accreditation on 1st March 2019. After the completion of course, clients will receive the latest version of the accreditation certificate, valid until February 2023. This is indeed, a milestone.

