Folgendes Instrument wird heute(22.08.2019) EX Dividende gehandelt:

The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (22.08.2019).



KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):

4HQ KYG9431R1039 WANT WANT CH.HLDGS 0,026 Eur



Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.

The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.