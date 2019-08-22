Folgendes Instrument wird heute(22.08.2019) EX Dividende gehandelt:
The EX-Dividend-day of the following instrument is today (22.08.2019).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTR.NAME: DIVIDEND AMOUNT (DECIMAL SEPARATOR: . ):
4HQ KYG9431R1039 WANT WANT CH.HLDGS 0,026 Eur
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesem Instrument nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for this instrument today.
