Folgendes Instrument wird heute (22.08.2019) EX Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt.
The following instrument is traded EX capital adjustment today (22.08.2019Y).
KUERZEL (SHORT CODE): ISIN: INSTRUMENT NAME:
LVH2 CA4663912083 JACKPOT DIGITAL
Der EX-Indikator wird heute bei diesen Instrumenten nicht angezeigt.
The EX-Indicator is not displayed for these instruments today.
