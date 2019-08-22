Yara International ASA: Organization and management changes at Yara

Organization and management changes at Yara



Oslo, 22 August 2019: Pablo Barrera Lopez will assume responsibility for Strategy & Business Development in addition to his current role as EVP Supply Chain. Terje M. Tollefsen will take up the position of Newco IPO Lead / SVP Strategy & Business Development.



"These changes represent a natural step in our journey to become a focused crop nutrition company, and will strengthen our execution of the ongoing IPO evaluation," said Svein Tore Holsether, President and Chief Executive Officer of Yara.



The above changes will take effect immediately. The Yara International ASA Executive Management team now has the following members:



Svein Tore Holsether, President and CEO

Tove Andersen, EVP Production

Pablo Barrera Lopez, EVP Strategy and Supply Chain

Lair Hanzen, EVP Yara Brazil

Terje Knutsen, EVP Sales & Marketing

Kristine Ryssdal, EVP General Counsel

Lars Røsæg, EVP Chief Financial Officer

Lene Trollnes, EVP People & Global Functions



As part of a crop nutrition focused strategy, Yara announced in June that it is evaluating an IPO of its industrial nitrogen businesses, which would create the first integrated industrial nitrogen company. The conclusion of a final IPO scope is expected early 2020.





Contact

Thor Giæver, Investor Relations

Mobile:



Kristin Nordal, Media Relations

Mobile:





About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet, to fulfill our vision of a collaborative society, a world without hunger and a planet respected. To meet these commitments, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the whole food value chain to develop more climate-friendly crop nutrition solutions. In addition, we are committed to working towards sustainable mineral fertilizer production. We foster an open culture of diversity and inclusion that promotes the safety and integrity of our employees, contractors, business partners, and society at large.



Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence with about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries. In 2018, Yara reported revenues of USD 12.9 billion.

