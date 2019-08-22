Cantargia Publishes Half Year Report

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB's ("Cantargia") half year report for the period January until June 2019 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

Significant events in the second quarter

In May 2019 , Cantargia AB and Patheon Biologics B.V. (a part of ThermoFischer Scientific) signed an agreement on future production of the CAN04 antibody.

In May 2019 , Cantargia announced new preclinical results showing positive effects when the CAN04 antibody is combined with various platinum-based chemotherapies.

New phase I clinical data on Cantargia's antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) were presented June 2 in an oral session at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting.

Significant events after the end of the period

Cantargia announced in July full recruitment of CAN04 monotherapy arm in the ongoing phase IIa clinical trial.

Financial information

First half (1 Jan 2019 - 30 Jun 2019) Net sales, kSEK 0 (0) Operating loss, kSEK -48,857 (-43,812) Loss after tax, kSEK -48,533 (-41,846) Loss per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.70 (-0.63) Equity/assets ratio, 91 (93) per cent Cash and cash equivalents, kSEK 59,174 (102,786) Short-term investments, kSEK 160,019 (110,000)

Second quarter 2019 (1 Apr 2019 - 30 Jun 2019)

Net sales, kSEK 0 (0)

Operating loss, kSEK -25,196 (-28,563)

Loss after tax, kSEK -25,012 (-28,147

Earnings per share, before and after dilution, SEK -0.34 (-0.43)

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This is information that Cantargia AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.30 CET on August 22, 2019.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The basis for this is the protein IL1RAP that is involved in a number of diseases and where Cantargia has established a platform. The main project, the antibody CAN04 (nidanilimab) is being studied in the clinical phase I/IIa CANFOUR with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The study is conducting both monotherapy and combination therapy. Cantargia's other project, CANxx, is in the research phase and is aiming to develop an IL1RAP binding antibody optimised for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/cantargia-ab/r/cantargia-publishes-half-year-report,c2885791

The following files are available for download: