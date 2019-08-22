Incap Corporation:: Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability

Incap Corporation

Press release on 22 August 2019



Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability

Incap Estonia is upgrading its SMT production lines by extending a contract with SMT-Renting for the line installed in 2017 and adding a new line which will replace an existing line in order to maintain a well-functioning modern manufacturing facility in the company's Kuressaare factory.

According to Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, the investment in the new SMT (surface-mount technology) line in 2017 has had a great impact on Incap Estonia's results. "Our increased production capacity and flexibility has allowed us to offer our customers more value while setting up our manufacturing based on the specific needs of our customers," he stated.

In order to continue offering flexible services and upgrade its production capability in Kuressaare factory, Incap Estonia is investing EUR 2.1 million by renting new production equipment from SMT-Renting. The upgrade for first line and the replacement of the second line will be completed by November 2019.

Incap Electronics Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 830 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com .

Photos of Incap Estonia: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YnlEoBC3GAzX4qwT2

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Otto Pukk, President and CEO at Incap group, tel. +372 508 0798

Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, tel. +372 516 3643