Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 916668 ISIN: FI0009006407 Ticker-Symbol: I8J 
Berlin
22.08.19
09:14 Uhr
16,600 Euro
+0,150
+0,91 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INCAP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INCAP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
22.08.2019 | 09:05
(88 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Incap Corporation:: Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability

Incap Corporation
Press release on 22 August 2019

Incap Estonia is upgrading its production capability

Incap Estonia is upgrading its SMT production lines by extending a contract with SMT-Renting for the line installed in 2017 and adding a new line which will replace an existing line in order to maintain a well-functioning modern manufacturing facility in the company's Kuressaare factory.

According to Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, the investment in the new SMT (surface-mount technology) line in 2017 has had a great impact on Incap Estonia's results. "Our increased production capacity and flexibility has allowed us to offer our customers more value while setting up our manufacturing based on the specific needs of our customers," he stated.

In order to continue offering flexible services and upgrade its production capability in Kuressaare factory, Incap Estonia is investing EUR 2.1 million by renting new production equipment from SMT-Renting. The upgrade for first line and the replacement of the second line will be completed by November 2019.

Incap Electronics Estonia is part of Incap Corporation, which is an international contract manufacturer. Incap's customers are leading suppliers of high-technology equipment in their own business segments, and Incap increases their competitiveness as a strategic partner. Incap has operations in Finland, Estonia, India and China, and the company currently employs approximately 830 people. Incap's share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. as from 1997. Additional information: www.incapcorp.com.

Photos of Incap Estonia: https://photos.app.goo.gl/YnlEoBC3GAzX4qwT2

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:
Otto Pukk, President and CEO at Incap group, tel. +372 508 0798
Greg Grace, Director of Business Development at Incap Estonia, tel. +372 516 3643

Distribution:
Major media
The company's home page www.incapcorp.com


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)