Weekend Unlimited Inc.: Weekend Unlimited Launches Its Flagship Wknd! Branded Products in Washington State

WKND!'s Branded Products Hit Stores in Washington as the Company Looks to Scale Its Reach to New States in the Near Future

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Weekend Unlimited Inc. ("Weekend" or the "Company") (CSE:POT)(FSE:0OS1)(OTCQB:WKULF) a lifestyle cannabis company, is pleased to announce that its flagship WKND! branded products have launched in Washington State.

"This is a significant milestone for the Company," said Mr. Chris Backus, Weekend President and CEO. "Since becoming President and CEO, our primary objective has been to get our branded products into stores, generating revenue for the Company. As of this week, WKND! branded products are in full sales launch in Washington state. Inventory is fully stocked, sales teams have entered retail stores with product sample packs, and purchase orders are being taken."

As previously noted, Weekend Unlimited's flagship WKND! branded products have been developed to launch in Washington State, allowing the Company to grow its brand presence beginning with cannagars, pre-rolls and vape cartridges. Washington State is the ideal incubator for the establishment of WKND!'s branded products, creating momentum to grow the presence at retail and generate customer awareness and loyalty.

"Our production is at full tilt, the WKND! branded products sales team has met with multiple retailers and the response has been outstanding," added Mr. Backus. "We appreciate the patience of our shareholders as we have deliberately advanced our action plan and prioritized the establishment of strong relationships and processes to bring these branded products to market, and most importantly to engage retailers and consumers for long term success."

Washington State is the location of the first retail entry point for WKND! branded products, to be followed in the near future with additional states.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Chris Backus, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: IR@weekendunlimited.com

About Weekend Unlimited Inc.

Weekend Unlimited is a lifestyle-based recreational cannabis company. The Company is developing premium products designed to deliver life's highs, anytime, anywhere. With a presence in both the U.S. and Canada - and a unique entertainment and education division (Weekend Live!), Weekend Unlimited is well-positioned to launch and scale the brands that will define recreational cannabis. Learn more at www.weekendunlimited.com

