The share capital of Genmab A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 23 August 2019 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0010272202 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Genmab ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 64,967,643 shares (DKK 64,967,643) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 21,811 shares (DKK 21,811) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 64,989,454 shares (DKK 64,989,454) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: · 1,100 shares at DKK 40.41 · 1,000 shares at DKK 66.60 · 1,125 shares at DKK 68.65 · 3,500 shares at DKK 79.25 · 150 shares at DKK 80.55 · 88 shares at DKK 210.00 · 1,450 shares at DKK 220.40 · 400 shares at DKK 225.30 · 6,750 shares at DKK 225.90 · 150 shares at DKK 231.50 · 2,550 shares at DKK 337.40 · 150 shares at DKK 466.20 · 1,250 shares at DKK 623.50 · 750 shares at DKK 636.50 · 850 shares at DKK 815.50 · 375 shares at DKK 939.50 · 173 shares at DKK 1,145 ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: GMAB ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 11143 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=735555