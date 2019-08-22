Product business further expanded and portfolio diversified

Number of granted patents increases to 80

Sales and shipping to 25 countries on four continents

Above-average further sales growth expected for second half of 2019

c-LEcta, a globally active biotechnology company with technology leadership in enzyme engineering and bioprocess development, successfully expanded its product business in the first half of 2019. Besides sales increases across the entire portfolio, the company was granted many new patents. While the patent portfolio still comprised 59 granted patents at the end of the first half of 2018, the Leipzig-based company now holds more than 80 patents.

c-LEcta's DENARASE, which is used for the necessary removal of nucleic acids from biopharmaceutical products, performed particularly well. DENARASE is the most efficient technology on the market for meeting the stringent regulatory requirements for biopharmaceutical products. Sales of this product increased by 164% year-on-year in the first half of 2019. The other products in c-LEcta's portfolio also performed very well and contributed to the positive development of the product business. c-LEcta now markets its self-developed products in 25 countries on four continents. In the first half of 2019, the company recorded more than 150 successful shipments.

For the second half of 2019, c-LEcta expects disproportionately strong sales growth, especially in the food segment. "Our goal in the past fiscal year was to further diversify our products and to develop from a project to a product company. In 2018, we therefore switched our structures to our own sales organization and a versatile product portfolio. This strategic change is now paying off. Our self-developed products are very well received in the market," explains Dr. Marc Struhalla, CEO and founder of c-LEcta. CFO Thomas Pfaadt adds: "Our products for the food sector in particular will contribute to our growth in the second half of 2019. But we also expect the other products in our portfolio to continue their positive development. We have thus created the basis for raising our sales to a new level in the future."

About c-LEcta

c-LEcta is a world-leading biotechnology company with a focus on enzyme engineering and application in regulated markets like the food and pharma industries. The company is based in Leipzig, Germany, and has established itself as a leading player in the realization of high-value biotech products, either in the form of in-house developments or in close cooperation with industry. The company currently employs more than 70 people.

c-LEcta delivers cost-efficient and sustainable production processes which open new markets and allow for better penetration of existing markets. The company is characterized by fast and efficient development of best-in-class biotech solutions and a rapid and successful market introduction and commercialization of the resulting products. This enables c-LEcta to leverage the unique potential of its core technologies. c-LEcta has a proven track record of more than ten successfully commercialized high-value industrial biotech products.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005222/en/

Contacts:

cometis AG

Maximilian Franz

Phone: +49 (0) 611 205855 22

Fax: +49 (0) 611 205855 66

e-mail: franz@cometis.de