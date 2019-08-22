The applicant tracking systems market in Europe is expected to post a CAGR close to 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005191/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global applicant tracking systems market in Europe 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Owing to the flexibility and cost benefits associated with cloud services, SMEs and organizations worldwide are focusing on reducing their overall capital expenditure with the adoption of new technologies. SMEs are also adopting cloud solutions to leverage the scalability of hardware and resources offered by cloud solution providers. Also, cloud-based solutions offer applicant tracking systems software, servers, storage space, and hardware. They also offer cross-communication platforms, which improve a candidate's selection by rapidly sharing information with different departments of organizations. Thus, such benefits are leading to an increase in the adoption of applicant tracking systems in Europe.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the integration of AI into applicant tracking systems, will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe: Integration of AI into Applicant Tracking Systems

The use of AI is increasing due to its ability to improve productivity and provide accurate results within a short period. For instance, HR departments in enterprises have started adopting AI for their functions as it automates transactional activities and offers analytical inputs by identifying patterns and trends in data. AI also streamlines the hiring and recruitment processes. Therefore vendors are increasingly integrating AI into applicant tracking system solutions. Some of the benefits of integrating AI into applicant tracking systems are fast resume evaluations, automated interview scheduling, and analytical inputs. Therefore, the use of AI-based applicant tracking system is expected to boost the applicant tracking system market in Europe during the forecast period.

"Apart from the integration of AI into applicant tracking systems, the increasing demand for mobile-based applicant tracking systems app and the expansion by applicant tracking system vendors in Europe are some other major aspects that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the applicant tracking systems market in Europe by end-user (large enterprises and SMEs) and by deployment (cloud-based and on-premise).

The large enterprises end-user segment led the market in 2018. However, during the forecast period, the SME end-user segment is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in implementation of digitalization.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005191/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com