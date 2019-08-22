Today, on August 22, 2019, TargetEveryone AB (publ) published a press release with information that the company has a short-term deficit in working capital for the next three months. The current rules of First North state that a listed company can be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the shares (TEONE, ISIN code SE0006994448, order book ID 110094) of TargetEveryone AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB