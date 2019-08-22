Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces Commercial Launch of ChrgD+ Odorless, Flavorless, Water-Soluble Powdered Hemp Oil

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (OTCQX:LXRP) (CSE:LXX) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, is pleased to announce the online commercial launch of ChrgD+, the industry's most advanced water-soluble multi-spectrum hemp oil in a powdered format and empowered with DehydraTECHTM for fast, effective delivery. For sale now to US consumers at chrgd.life

Long known as a technology innovator, Lexaria delivers patented processes within every serving of ChrgD+ to improve the consumer experience of hemp oil with CBD. ChrgD+ uses the highest quality multi-spectrum hemp oil ingredients and does NOT use CBD isolates that deprive consumers of the synergistic benefits of multi-spectrum oils. ChrgD+ does not require and does not use artificial flavors or sweeteners to mask or cover-up the strong flavors and aromas natural within hemp oil, instead relying on the proven technological prowess of DehydraTECHTM to gently remove those unpleasant flavors.

Extremely portable and discrete, each serving of ChrgD+ weighs just 2 grams and multiple servings can be easily transported in a shirt pocket or athletic wear. Simply pour the powdered contents into any beverage, hot or cold, to enjoy your favorite beverage as you already know it. And ChrgD+ acts fast: in various human and animal tests, Lexaria has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to deliver CBD into the bloodstream within 2-15 minutes.

Every package of ChrgD+ contains a manufacturing batch code. Simply enter the code into the ChrgD+ website and you will see the actual tested lab results for the potency of ingredients within the package you are holding. Unlike many competitors, ChrgD+ has nothing to hide: you can always trust Lexaria brands.

ChrgD+ is currently sold online and in a limited, but growing, number of retail locations across the Western US. For product updates including limited-time promotional offers, sign up at chrgd.life or at lexariabioscience.com.

About Lexaria

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the USA and in Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECHTM delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release includes forward-looking statements. Statements which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company makes forward-looking public statements concerning its expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: that any additional patent protection will be realized or that patent achievements will deliver material results. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company's best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that other factors will not affect the accuracy of such forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that existing capital is sufficient for the Company's needs or that it will be able to raise additional capital. There is no assurance the Company will be capable of developing, marketing, licensing, or selling edible products containing cannabinoids, nicotine or any other active ingredient. There is no assurance that any planned corporate activity, scientific research or study, business venture, letter of intent, technology licensing pursuit, patent application or allowance, consumer study, or any initiative will be pursued, or if pursued, will be successful. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria's postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

