For the fifth consecutive year, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR), a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments, has been named to the FTSE4Good Index Series that measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

The index series is a leading benchmark for socially responsible investment and further demonstrates Ingersoll Rand's, and its strategic climate brands' Thermo King and Trane, commitment to ethical and responsible practices that promote environmental stewardship, human rights and corporate governance.

"Sustainability is core to who we are, how we operate and how we serve our customers and communities," said Michael W. Lamach, chairman and chief executive officer at Ingersoll Rand. "Being listed on the FTSE4Good Index for the fifth consecutive year affirms our commitment to ESG practices. Our next generation 2030 sustainability commitments which include an ambitious goal to reduce customer emissions from our Thermo King and Trane products by one gigaton while reducing energy and emissions from our own operations will keep us focused and well-positioned to make a positive impact and help shape the future of our organization, our communities and our planet."

Companies in the series have met stringent ESG criteria. Ratings are designed to provide a multi-dimensional measure of ESG exposure and practice and to provide the investment community with a tool to be used in portfolio design and management against ESG criteria, or as a framework for corporate engagement and stewardship.

FTSE Group confirms that the company has been independently assessed according to the FTSE4Good criteria and has satisfied the requirements to become a constituent of the index.

In May 2019, Ingersoll Rand, together with leading climate brands Thermo King and Trane, announced their 2030 sustainability aspirations. The company's ESG commitments align to the time horizon of the United Nations Sustainability goals and are designed to meet the challenge of climate change, while increasing access to air conditioning and perishable foods and medicines, and improving the quality of life for people and communities where they operate and serve. It will achieve this by applying world-class systems and services for buildings, homes and transportation to reduce Thermo King and Trane customer carbon footprint by one gigaton* CO2e; transforming its own supply chain and operations to have a restorative impact on the environment; and increasing opportunity for all, strengthening economic mobility and extending access to life saving cooling and perishable foods and medicine. For more information about its 2030 sustainability aspirations, please go to ingersollrand.com/2030.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) advances the quality of life by creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. Our people and our family of brands including Club Car, Ingersoll Rand, Thermo King and Trane work together to enhance the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings; transport and protect food and perishables; and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. We are a global business committed to a world of sustainable progress and enduring results. For more information, visit www.ingersollrand.com.

One gigaton equals 1 billion metric tons

