Arion Bank hf.: Interim financial statement of Arion Bank Mortgages Institutional Investor Fund (ABMIIF) for 2019

The institutional investor fund ABMIIF, which is managed by Stefnir hf, issued bonds which were admitted to trading on NASDAQ OMX Iceland hf. in 2014.

The fund reported annual earnings of ISK 258 million according to the income statement and the earnings are stated as an increase in units in the fund's accounts.

The net assets of the fund at the end of June 2019 totalled ISK 18.386 million according to the balance sheet.

The interim financial statement was audited by Deloitte ehf. in accordance with international standards on auditing. It is the auditor's opinion that the interim financial statement gives a clear picture of the performance of the fund in the first half of 2019, its financial position as of 30 June 2019 and changes in the fund's net assets in the first half of 2019 in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and the regulations on the financial statements of management companies of UCITS set by the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority.

On the 8th of August Arion Bank announced its plans to prepay covered bond series Arion CB2, a total of ISK 60 billion. When the series is prepaid the institutional investment fund ABMIIF, managed by Stefnir, shall be dissolved in accordance with the fund's rules. The prepayment and sale of underlying mortgages from the fund is subject to various conditions, including the approval of the Icelandic Competition Authority.

The fund's interim financial statement will be available on the website of Stefnir hf. from today. www.stefnir.is

For further information on the interim financial statement of ABMIIF please contact Jökull Heiðdal Úlfsson, managing director of Stefnir, on +354 444 7457.

