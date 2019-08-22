The global bone distractors market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Several public and private organizations across the world are conducting awareness and advertising campaigns, workshops, and programs to raise awareness about bone deformities. Moreover, companies that manufacture medical devices also receive funding from several organizations to develop devices for the treatment of pediatric patients with various diseases. Thus, increasing awareness and provision of financial assistance will increase the demand for medical devices such as bone distractors during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the advances in bone distractors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Bone Distractors Market: Advances in Bone Distractors

The bone distractors market has witnessed significant advances over the years. Vendors are focusing on developing miniaturized distractors that can be easily placed and handled during surgery. Miniaturized distractors help surgeons maintain precise control over the rate and amount of distraction. These devices also provide improved patient comfort and maintain strength and durability. Such advances are expected to drive the growth of the bone distractors market during the forecast period.

"Apart from the advances in bone distractors, other factors such as the availability of custom bone distractors, and the presence of online sites selling bone distractors will boost the bone distractors market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Bone Distractors Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global bone distractors market by product (mandibular distractors, palatal distractors, small bone distractors, alveolar distractors, and others), placement type (internal distractors, and external distractors) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, Asia, and ROW, respectively. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to several factors such as the rise in healthcare expenditure, the increase in the prevalence of bone deformities and CFA, and the increase in support from various organizations for orthopedic treatments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005197/en/

