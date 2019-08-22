VelocitySBA Expands its Sales Team to Better Serve Small Business Clients Across the Country

National SBA Lender Welcomes New Hires in Key Markets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / VelocitySBA is expanding its team to better serve small business clients across the country, having recently recruited top SBA lending professionals in California, Colorado and Texas.

"As one of the nation's fastest growing SBA lenders, we are seeing a greater demand for our services across the country", says Joshua Yoon, West Region Sales Manager. He continues, "In keeping with our goal of providing fast and efficient financing solutions, we are expanding our physical presence and have made strategic hires of SBA lending specialists."

Jewon Kim & Sal Gomez join the team in the Los Angeles market and will be based in VelocitySBA's newest office in Downtown LA's Financial District. Greg Rockenback, a 23-year veteran business lending specialist is based in the Greater Denver market to support a growing clientele base in Colorado. In Texas, Jay Jung will be operating out of the company's Dallas Office. Jay likewise has over 20 years of experience in the SBA lending industry.

"In addition to our continued expansion in California, I am very excited to announce the hire of highly experienced SBA lending professionals in Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas," says Charles Rho, the company's president. "Greg and Jay bring wealth of SBA lending experience and further enhances our coverage of small businesses owners in the Mountain and South Regions."

About VelocitySBA

VelocitySBA (VSBA) is a nationwide SBA lender. Our dedicated team of highly experienced lending professionals understands the specific needs of business owners and their unique capital requirements. Unlike traditional banks, our focused approach to business lending quickly delivers the custom-tailored solutions that today's business community needs to succeed. For more information, please visit: www.velocitysba.com.

For news and updates, be sure to follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Chris Lewinski at 909-942-9440, or email: clewinski@velocitysba.com.

SOURCE: VelocitySBA

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556606/VelocitySBA-Expands-its-Sales-Team-to-Better-Serve-Small-Business-Clients-Across-the-Country