The global aluminum extrusion market size is poised to grow by 6326.23 thousand tons during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 4% during the forecast period.

Read the 150-page research report with TOC on "Aluminum Extrusion Market Analysis Report by product (mill-finished, anodized, and powder coated), end-user (building and construction, automotive and transportation, machinery and equipment, consumer durables, electrical and electronics, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America) 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the growing demand for lightweight and high-performance materials. Also, the growth of real estate and construction industry is expected to boost the growth of the aluminum extrusion market.

Aluminum extruded products demonstrate excellent creep resistance, fatigue resistance, and mechanical properties, which increases its strength, formability, and atmospheric resistance. In the automotive industry, lightweight and high-performance materials such as aluminum extruded products are used to minimize the amount of CO2 emissions. Furthermore, aluminum extruded products are fully recyclable and have a high recycling rate. All these factors are expected to support the growth of the global aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period.

The growing real estate and construction industry has led to a significant increase in office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. This has led to a surge in demand for aluminum extruded products, which are widely preferred and used in construction and structural applications. Thus, the growth of real estate and construction industry is expected to drive the growth of the aluminum extrusion market during the forecast period.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Arconic Inc.

China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd.

Constellium SE

Guangdong Fenglu Aluminium Co. Ltd.

Norsk Hydro ASA

Market Segmentation by Product:

The aluminum extrusion market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Mill-finished

Anodized

Powder-coated

Key Regions for the Aluminum Extrusion Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

