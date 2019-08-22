Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) announced today that it will present at the following investor conferences during the month of September:
- Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:55 pm (EDT) in New York; and
- Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 18 at 12:10 pm (BST) in London, England
The presentations will be webcast live and can be accessed at www.incyte.com in the Investors section under "Events and Presentations." Investors interested in listening to the live webcast should log on before the start time in order to download any software required.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's web site at www.incyte.com.
