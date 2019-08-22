ResMed Chooses OneTrust to Implement a Global Privacy Program

World-Leading Connected Health Company Protects Patient Data with OneTrust

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OneTrust, the largest and most widely used dedicated privacy management platform today announced ResMed, a world-leading connected health company with more than 10 million cloud-connectable devices for daily remote patient monitoring, selected OneTrust to power global privacy compliance. ResMed leverages OneTrust's Data Mapping Automation, PIA & DPIA Automation, Cookie Consent and Website Scanning and Data Subject Rights Management for GDPR, CCPA and global privacy regulation compliance.

Watch the video: ResMed Creates a Healthy Global Privacy Program with OneTrust

Striving to change 250 million lives by 2025, ResMed manages a large amounts of special categories of personal data across sectors and jurisdictions, making data protection and privacy compliance critical to its success. With wide-reaching data protection requirements under new and impending privacy regulations, ResMed selected OneTrust to implement a highly configurable, centralized platform with multi-lingual capabilities to support privacy processes across all business units within the organization.

"The major benefit of OneTrust is the platform's agility," said Frederic Varnieu, ResMed Europe Director of Privacy. "We can capitalize on the deep privacy research built into the tool and also customize the templated assessments and questionnaires to mirror our standard verbiage and adapt to our business processes and country-specific needs. This flexibility has been crucial to simplifying our global privacy compliance processes."

"ResMed has a longstanding commitment to patient privacy and their redevelopment of data protection operations to account for existing and impending global regulations further positions them as an elite organization in the healthcare industry," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "OneTrust is proud to work alongside ResMed as they continue to change the lives of millions and we look forward to powering their compliance for many years to come."

To learn more about how ResMed manages millions of patient's data across the world, watch the video.For additional information, or to request a live OneTrust Privacy Management Software demo, visit OneTrust.com or email Info@OneTrust.com.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the most widely used privacy, security and third-party risk technology platform trusted by more than 3,000 companies to comply with the CCPA, GDPR, ISO27001 and hundreds of the world's privacy and security laws. OneTrust's three primary software offerings include OneTrust Privacy Management, OneTrust PreferenceChoice consent and preference management and OneTrust Vendorpedia third-party risk management software and vendor exchange. To learn more, visit?OneTrust.com?or connect on?LinkedIn,?Twitter?and?Facebook.

