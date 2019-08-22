Stakeholders convene at Patient Safety Movement Foundation's signature event to explore solutions and eliminate hospital error

Registration for the Patient Safety Movement's (PSMF) 2020 World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit is now open. Co-convened with the International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua), the American Society of Anesthesiologists and the European Society of Anaesthesiology, the 8th Annual Summit brings hospital leaders, medical and information technology innovators, patient advocates, policy makers and government officials together to discuss solutions to eliminate preventable patient deaths in hospitals around the world.

"Preventable patient deaths due to medical error remains a significant challenge and we have a lot of work to do to get to our goal of zero deaths due to these errors," said Dr. David Mayer, PSMF CEO. "At our Summit, important information and experiences will be shared to help us develop solutions to these challenges to eliminate errors and save lives. If you're ready to join this movement, register to attend."

For more information about the 2020 World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit, visit http://patientsafetymovement.org/summit. To register to attend, go to the registration page.

For the first time, this year's Summit offers a Pre-Summit Symposium on Thursday, March 5th. Abstracts are being accepted for the opportunity for attendees to present their work. Submissions should align with PSMF Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS).

At the Summit, PSMF will also recognize the most influential advocates in patient safety and present them with Humanitarian Awards. The awards honor individual leaders who have made significant contributions to eliminating preventable patient deaths over the last year.

The Steve Moreau Humanitarian Award recognizes individuals who actively work to improve patient safety within their health system through leadership.

The Beau Biden Humanitarian Award recognizes politicians, or those in the public sector, who dedicate their work to improving patient safety.

These awards are given in remembrance of Steve Moreau and Beau Biden to commemorate their dedication to public service and commitment to patient safety. To nominate an exemplary leader to receive a Humanitarian Award, visit our site.

The 2020 Summit is scheduled for March 5-7th, 2020, at the Waterfront Beach Resort in Huntington Beach, California.

About the Patient Safety Movement Foundation

Each year, more than 200,000 people die unnecessarily in U.S. hospitals. Worldwide, 4.8 million lives are similarly lost. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation (PSMF) is a global non-profit that offers free tools to help achieve ZERO preventable deaths from hospital errors. The Patient Safety Movement Foundation was established through the support of the Masimo Foundation for Ethics, Innovation, and Competition in Healthcare to reduce that number of preventable deaths to ZERO. Improving patient safety requires a collaborative effort from all stakeholders, including patients, healthcare providers, medical technology companies, government, employers, and private payers. PSMF's World Patient Safety, Science Technology Summit brings together the world's best minds for thought-provoking discussions and new ideas to challenge the status quo. Our Actionable Patient Safety Solutions (APSS) provide evidence-based processes to help hospitals eliminate errors. Our Open Data Pledge encourages healthcare technology companies to share the data for which their products are purchased. Visit patientsafetymovement.org.

