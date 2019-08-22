Comfort Kits Being Distributed by Partner Organizations Around the World

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) today announced that more than 2,100 Team Schein Members (TSMs) from around the world have joined together to build over 27,000 comfort kits for patients undergoing cancer treatment and their loved ones. TSMs built the kits as part of the Company's second annual We Care Global Challenge, an initiative that aims to bring colleagues together under the shared mission of "Helping Health Happen" for people and communities in need.

Team Schein Members begin assembling "comfort kits" for people fighting cancer as part of Henry Schein, Inc.'s second annual We Care Global Challenge. (Photo: Business Wire)

Working in partnership with Heart to Heart International, the kits will be distributed to people with cancer by the German Breast Cancer Society, the Canadian Cancer Society, the Australia-based McGrath Foundation, and the American Cancer Society (ACS). In the U.S., the kits are provided to patients and caregivers of patients living in ACS Hope Lodge facilities while receiving cancer treatment far from home.

"The We Care Global Challenge exemplifies our Company's commitment to society and giving back to the communities we serve," said Stanley M. Bergman, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Henry Schein. "We are so pleased that our teams have come together to provide support to people fighting cancer, and to their friends and families. By collaborating with Heart to Heart International, the American Cancer Society, the German Breast Cancer Society, the Canadian Cancer Society, and The McGrath Foundation, we have the ability to positively impact patients undergoing difficult cancer treatments around the world and, in doing so, 'help health happen' together."

Each kit contains personal hygiene and comfort items, includingmouth rinse, toothpaste, floss picks, hand sanitizer, lotion, and more. TSMs in the U.S., Australia, Canada, and Germany assembled the kits at national sales meetings, local Company offices, and distribution centers.

"We are grateful to Henry Schein for their partnership in supporting our efforts to provide comfort to people who are fighting cancer all over the world," said Greg Murray, Senior Director, Regional Corporate Relations, ACS. "The Hope Lodge Program provides a free home away from home for cancer patients and their caregivers, but it's more than just a roof over their heads. The Hope Lodge is a nurturing community that helps patients access the care they need. These kits play a large role in our ability to make our patients and their families feel at home."

Collaborating again with Henry Schein, Heart to Heart International furthered its commitment to strengthening communities through improving health access, providing humanitarian development, and administering crisis relief worldwide.

"Our mission is to make a difference and positively impact our society," said Kim Carroll, Chief Executive Officer, Heart to Heart International. "Team Schein's hard work and dedication helped us achieve these goals, and TSMs across the globe went above and beyond to make these incredibly important kits to help people fighting cancer around the world."

The We Care Global Challenge is an initiative of Henry Schein Cares, the Company's global corporate social responsibility program. For more information about the We Care Global Challenge and Henry Schein's commitment to serving the underserved, please visit www.henryschein.com/socialresponsibility.

About Henry Schein Cares

Henry Schein Cares stands on four pillars: engaging Team Schein Members to reach their potential, ensuring accountability by extending ethical business practices to all levels within Henry Schein, promoting environmental sustainability, and expanding access to health care for underserved and at-risk communities around the world. Health care activities supported by Henry Schein Cares focus on three main areas: advancing wellness, building capacity in the delivery of health care services, and assisting in emergency preparedness and relief.

Firmly rooted in a deep commitment to social responsibility and the concept of enlightened self-interest championed by Benjamin Franklin, the philosophy behind Henry Schein Cares is a vision of "doing well by doing good." Through the work of Henry Schein Cares to enhance access to care for those in need, the Company believes that it is furthering its long-term success. To read more about how Henry Schein Cares is making a difference, please visit www.henryschein.com/socialresponsibility.

About the Henry Schein Cares Foundation, Inc.

Established in 2008, the Henry Schein Cares Foundation works to foster, support, and promote dental and medical health by helping to increase access to care in communities around the world. The Henry Schein Cares Foundation carries out its mission through financial and health care product donations to non-profit organizations supporting health care professionals and community-based programs focused on prevention, wellness, and treatment; disaster preparedness and relief; and capacity building of health institutions that provide training and care.

The Foundation is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible as provided by law.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 19,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company's network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries. The Company's sales from continuing operations reached $9.4 billion in 2018, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 13 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

