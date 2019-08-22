Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 22.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A14WK1 ISIN: US7534221046 Ticker-Symbol: R7D 
Tradegate
22.08.19
09:15 Uhr
48,970 Euro
-0,125
-0,25 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAPID7 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAPID7 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,940
49,520
15:52
48,910
49,555
15:51
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RAPID7
RAPID7 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RAPID7 INC48,970-0,25 %