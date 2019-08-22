Digital Reasoning Systems, Inc.: Randi Schochet Named Chief Marketing Officer at Digital Reasoning to Navigate AI Leader into the Next Phase of Growth in Financial, Healthcare Sectors

Following leadership roles at American Express, Schochet will push Digital Reasoning's expansion into financial services, healthcare and beyond

NASHVILLE, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Reasoning, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning that understands human communications and behaviors, today announced the hiring of Randi Schochet as chief marketing officer (CMO). In this new role, Schochet will build upon Digital Reasoning's rapid growth in financial services and healthcare, working closely with the executive team to drive an expanded global marketing function.



"We are delighted to have Randi join our rapidly growing team at Digital Reasoning. She brings passion, creativity and a proven track record of success in building customer communities," said Tim Estes, founder and president of Digital Reasoning. "As an executive with extensive experience in high growth companies and fintech, she adds depth and knowledge to our team as we increase our leadership position in communications analytics across vertical markets."

Schochet brings more than 30 years of experience in marketing leadership and financial services innovation, including roles at major financial organizations such as American Express, where she dedicated over two decades to brand positioning and creative marketing. Serving as head of digital brand strategy and innovation, Schochet led the development and expansion of the Amex Open platform, where she created and executed effective go-to-market plans for brand positioning. Most recently, Schochet served as the CMO at Cross River Bank in New Jersey, where she established the first-ever marketing department for the company and executed strategic plans to support overall business objectives. During her time at Cross River, she led brand transformation as they became a fintech bank, raising over $100M from some of the world's leading venture investors and becoming a member of the esteemed Forbes Fintech 50.

Throughout her career, Schochet has applied customer-first principles to complex business problems, driving measurable efficiency improvements in brand strategy, acquisition and loyalty. With her track record for success, Schochet will help steer Digital Reasoning's continued industry growth and execute new strategies for innovation in financial services and healthcare markets. She will also drive the company's mission and services forward in new enterprise verticals as the AI provider expands offerings to solve unique industry challenges.

"I am thrilled to be joining Digital Reasoning. They are truly a mission-driven company and a leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning software," said Schochet. "They have had incredible success in providing multiple industries, such as financial services and healthcare, with solutions that have transformed their businesses. I am excited to join a team of such innovative, customer-focused professionals."

About Digital Reasoning

Digital Reasoning is a global leader in artificial intelligence that understands human intentions and behaviors. Our award-winning AI platform automates key tasks and uncovers transformative insights across vast amounts of human communications for many of the world's leading organizations and government agencies. For more information, go to www.digitalreasoning.com and follow on Twitter at @dreasoning.

