The global electric supercars market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 39% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

Governments across the world are proposing a wide range of policies to promote the development of electric vehicles (EVs) to attain their environmental objectives. Countries such as China and India have developed many programs to encourage the adoption of EVs. For instance, the Government of India launched Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) under NEMMP to encourage the transformation of EVs from ICE vehicles. These factors are likely to stimulate the demand for electric supercars, thereby fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing focus on the development of pure electric supercars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Electric Supercars Market: Growing Focus on Development of Pure Electric Supercars

Several automotive manufacturers are emphasizing on technologies that can be beneficial to the manufacture of pure electric supercars. Manufacturers are striving to produce high-performance supercars with zero emissions. Companies are also investing heavily in research and development to enhance the performance of electric cars. Thus, the growing focus of automotive manufacturers on the development of pure electric supercars will be one of the key electric supercars market trends that will drive market growth during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the growing use of electric supercars for legal street racing, and the increasing number of partnerships will boost the electric supercars market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Electric Supercars Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global electric supercars market by type (BEV, and PHEV), and geographical regions (MEA, South America, APAC, North America, and Europe).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC MEA, and South America, respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, driven by the presence of several battery manufacturers and well-established domestic automakers in the major economies of the region.

