The global SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market size is poised to grow by USD 33.15 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio. However, the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs. Also, the increasing adoption of cloud-based offerings to further boost the growth of the SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market.

SaaS CRM has become essential for enterprises across the retail, healthcare, BFSI, and telecom and IT sector to improve their marketing and sales operations and to align process efficiencies. SaaS CRM offers better planning and resource management, reduces operational costs, helps in streamlining data to one platform, and increases sales. These factors are expected to boost the adoption of SaaS CRM by SMEs, thereby, fueling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The increasing IT spending by enterprises on cloud computing strategies is another major factor that will drive the growth of the SaaS CRM market. The inherent benefits of cloud computing, such as scalability, reliability, and high resource availability, are compelling enterprises to adopt cloud architecture. Moreover, several organizations are increasingly moving their software apps to SaaS, which accelerates the adoption of SaaS applications such as CRM, sales management, HRM, and financial management.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Adobe Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The SaaS customer relationship management (CRM) market can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Retail

BFSI Banking, financial services, and insurance

Manufacturing

Telecom and IT

Healthcare

Other end-users

Key Regions for the SaaS Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region-wise market shares until 2019.

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

