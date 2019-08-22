LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Announces Investor Events for September 2019

Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results to be Announced on September 12th with Conference Call/Webcast on September 13th

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company" or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer, distributor and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today announced it will be participating in the following investor events during the month of September:

September 5: Dougherty & Company's 4 th Annual Institutional Investor Conference to be held at the Millennium Hotel in Minneapolis. The conference will include hosted one-on-one and small group meeting opportunities for attending members of the investment community.

September 13: Fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full year financial results conference call and webcast to be held at 8:30 am ET. The financial results will be issued after the close of the stock market on September 12, 2019. To participate in the conference call, please use dial-in numbers 1-877-317-2514 (domestic) or 412-317-2514 (international). The webcast is accessible at https://services.choruscall.com/links/lpth190913.html. Participants should dial-in or log-on approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after completion through September 27, 2019. To listen to the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international), and enter conference ID # 10134249.

September 25: Sidoti & Company Fall Investor Conference, to be held on September 25 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in New York. The conference will include hosted one-on-one meetings and a group presentation.

September 26: Non-deal roadshow in New York to be conducted by LightPath Chief Executive Officer Jim Gaynor.

The investor presentation used at the conferences will be posted in the investor relations section of the Company's website on the day of each event.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is a leading global, vertically integrated provider of optics, photonics and infrared solutions for the industrial, commercial, defense, telecommunications, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes proprietary optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and proprietary Black DiamondTM ("BD6") chalcogenide-based glass lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. The Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with manufacturing and sales offices in Latvia and China.

LightPath's wholly-owned subsidiary, ISP Optics Corporation, manufactures a full range of infrared products from high performance MWIR and LWIR lenses and lens assemblies. ISP's infrared lens assembly product line includes athermal lens systems used in cooled and un-cooled thermal imaging cameras. Manufacturing is performed in-house to provide precision optical components including spherical, aspherical and diffractive coated infrared lenses. ISP's optics processes allow it to manufacture its products from all important types of infrared materials and crystals. Manufacturing processes include CNC grinding and CNC polishing, diamond turning, continuous and conventional polishing, optical contacting and advanced coating technologies.

For more information on LightPath and its businesses, please visit www.lightpath.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "estimate," "will," "would," "project," "maintain," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "prospect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "believe," "continue," "opportunity," "potential," and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, factors detailed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. in its public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2018. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties, or facts materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Except as required under the federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, we do not have any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

