ReShape Lifesciences Inc.: ReShape Lifesciences to Highlight Products at IFSO 24th World Congress

SAN CLEMENTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCQB:RSLS), a developer of minimally invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases, announced today that the Company will be attending the International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity and Metabolic Disorders (IFSO) World Congress, taking place at Ifema Palacio Municipal in Madrid, Spain, from September 3-7, 2019.

ReShape Lifesciences products will be represented at a booth in the exhibit hall of the conference and company representatives will be meeting with key clinical opinion leaders from multiple countries to discuss ReShape Lifesciences' focused commitment to their existing and emerging bariatric surgery technologies. Additionally, throughout the conference there will be several presentations by clinical thought leaders highlighting ReShape Lifesciences LAP-BAND technology, including 20-year results, as well as updated presentations on the current CE Mark trial for the ReShape Gastric Vest. Both products are laparoscopically implantable technologies that do not permanently alter a patient's anatomy

In conjunction with this conference, the Company will sponsor a special-invitation presentation for congress attendees that will review long-term data on the demonstrated safety and efficacy profiles of the LAP-BAND System. Details are below:

Thursday, September 5

5:30-6:30 pm: "Dispelling LAP-BAND Myths" Presented by Dr. Jean-Marc Chevallier, Bariatric Surgeon at Hospital European Georges Pompidou, Paris Cedex 15, France and Dr. Jan Willem Greve, Gastrointestinal and Bariatric Surgeon, Zuyderland MC, Heerlen, the Netherlands.

This session will be held at the Novotel Madrid Campo de las Naciones, Calle de Amsterdam, 3, 28042 Madrid, Spain.

About IFSO World Congress 2019

The IFSO World 24th World Congress, September 3-7, 2019, is comprised of three full days of specialized surgical and integrated health courses. This worldwide congress attracts surgeons from 90+ countries, with nearly 2,500 attendees, and over 400 speakers.

It is the largest worldwide bariatric meeting, usually attended by surgeons, multidisciplinary support staff, researchers, physicians, and other healthcare professionals involved with the main mission of IFSO to unite and educate against adiposity and metabolic disorders. For more details on IFSO World Congress 2019, please visit www.ifso2019.com

About ReShape Lifesciences Inc.

ReShape Lifesciences is a medical device company focused on technologies to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The FDA-approved Lap-Band Adjustable Gastric Banding System is designed to provide minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The ReShape Vest System is an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach, emulating the gastric volume reduction effect of conventional weight-loss surgery, and is intended to enable rapid weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without permanently changing patient anatomy.

