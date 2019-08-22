Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Successfully Completes Install with the International School of Louisiana

In Conjunction with Reseller Partner Benecom Technologies Future Growth Opportunities at Multiple Campuses

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce its successful installation with the International School of Louisiana.

The installation was part of a contract with reseller partner Benecom Technologies http://www.benecominc.com/. Since 1991, Benecom Technologies has provided cutting edge systems, exemplary service, and cost-effective support for a current base of more than 500 clients from small companies to large enterprises. Whether you are a small company or a large enterprise in the public or private sector, Benecom has the experience, skills, and solutions to provide you the best service and products to meet your most demanding needs.

The end user was the International School of Louisiana (https://isl-edu.org/), which was founded in 2000 by a group of parents eager to make a contribution toward improving the quality of public education in Louisiana. The school's founders envisioned a public school offering a foreign language-based academic program with a global perspective. By offering a new choice in public education, ISL hopes to generate educational opportunities of the highest caliber for all students in Louisiana.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This installation is signifcant to us as its our first school install with Benecom Technologies, a new reseller partner we just started working with earlir this year. We look forward to working with the International School of Louisiana in addressing additional opportunities on its other campuses."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

