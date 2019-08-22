Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals to Host Facebook Live "HIV Community Conversation" Event with HIV Advocate Kamaria Laffrey August 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. Eastern

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2019 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company's wholly-owned, human-health focused subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Napo"), is hosting a Facebook Live conversation at 3 p.m. Eastern tomorrow, August 23, 2019, between Josh Robbins and Kamaria Laffrey, a prominent HIV advocate, speaker and consultant. The discussion is part of Napo's "HIV Community Conversations" series and can be viewed on Napo's Facebook page: facebook.com/napopharma.

"This ongoing social media initiative has been implemented as part of Napo's efforts to encourage mobilization of patients. We believe that when patients feel empowered, they are more likely to engage in discussions with their health care providers about supportive care options for often-neglected conditions such as HIV-related diarrhea," Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO, stated. "Approximately 72 of the top 100 prescribers of Mytesi, our FDA-approved drug product indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy, are primary care providers - a group comprised of family practitioners, general practitioners, internal medicine doctors, nurse practitioners and physician assistants - who are already actively engaged in conversations with their patients about HIV-related diarrhea. We believe efforts which may help drive conversations about HIV-related diarrhea between patients and their caregivers will support our goal of expanding the number of primary care providers who are aware of Mytesi's benefits and prescribe the drug."

The upcoming Facebook Live discussion, titled Balancing Advocacy with Life, is the third event in the monthly "HIV Community Conversations" series, which brings key advocates and activists in the HIV community together to talk about the issues that matter most to people living with and affected by HIV/AIDS. Laffrey and Robbins will discuss overcoming advocacy burnout and how to maintain balance when there is so much important advocacy work to be done.

Laffrey is an international HIV advocate, speaker and consultant. Since her diagnosis in 2003, she has worked to empower others living with the virus and at risk to look beyond the stigma of HIV by challenging self-esteem, abandonment, distrust and other barriers towards healing, inspiration and victorious living. In sharing her personal expertise, Laffrey provides individuals and groups the platforms needed to have conversations that will change how stigma is addressed. Through her public health bistro campaigns: speaking, one-on-one peer counseling, workshop development, social media outreach, and program consulting, she emphasizes empowerment, sexual responsibility, and development of spiritual principles for individuals all over the world.

Robbins is an HIV activist, blogger, writer, social media marketer, and a consultant to Napo. He was recently honored with the National Lesbian & Gay Journalist Association Excellence in Journalism: Blogging Award. He is a GLAAD-nominated blogger, a keynote and university speaker on sexual health and overcoming difficulty to live well, and he gave a TEDx Talk on how patients use social media to maintain healthy lifestyles despite chronic conditions.

About Jaguar Health, Inc.

Jaguar Health, Inc. is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis. Our wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas. Our Mytesi (crofelemer) product is approved by the U.S. FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit jaguar.health. For more information about Napo, visit napopharma.com.

About Mytesi

Mytesi (crofelemer) is an antidiarrheal indicated for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy (ART). Mytesi is not indicated for the treatment of infectious diarrhea. Rule out infectious etiologies of diarrhea before starting Mytesi. If infectious etiologies are not considered, there is a risk that patients with infectious etiologies will not receive the appropriate therapy and their disease may worsen. In clinical studies, the most common adverse reactions occurring at a rate greater than placebo were upper respiratory tract infection (5.7%), bronchitis (3.9%), cough (3.5%), flatulence (3.1%), and increased bilirubin (3.1%).

See full Prescribing Information at Mytesi.com. Crofelemer, the active ingredient in Mytesi, is a botanical (plant-based) drug extracted and purified from the red bark sap of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon rainforest. Napo has established a sustainable harvesting program for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality and ecological integrity.

Forward-Looking Statements

